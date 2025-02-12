JBL Names Joe Hendry As The Biggest Star Outside Of WWE

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about Joe Hendry, the WWE Royal Rumble, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble match: “I watched the whole show from start to finish, and I thought it was just magnificent. And I mean, magnificent. I was sitting there at the end, I just assumed Cena was going over. I’m one of those guys who doesn’t want to know spoilers. I don’t want to know what’s going to happen on Game of Thrones, Walking Dead, WWE, anything. I just want to be surprised. I want to enjoy the show. And when Cena took that bump off, and that look on his face with the perfect camera angle with Jey Uso in the background. I said, ‘You got to be kidding me. This is fantastic.’ It was an incredible finish. It was so unexpected.

On seeing the Usos early in WWE: “I called a bunch of the Uso matches when they first started. So when they first started, they’d stick them out there in cold matches and before the regular pay-per-view started. Well at that time, Vince would tend to rewrite the pay-per-view right up to the pay-per-view. Nobody in the back really watched these things. So me and Cole were out there calling it. Obviously, you had Kevin Dunn and the whole truck working, but a lot of the guys in the back, the creative, were busy with the show and finalizing things for the pay-per-view. And I would see the Usos every single night. They would go out there in a 20-minute-plus match, cold with no storyline, get the crowd. And no one knew who they were. Now they kneow they were Rikishi’s kids, but that lasted about 30 seconds.

“These kids were so freaking good, I remember going back to Vince after one of the pay-per-views we were flying somewhere. I said, ‘Have you seen Rikishi’s kids?’ And he said, ‘No, should I?’ I said, “They’re absolutely freaking amazing. I’ve not seen anything like this in years.’ They were that good. I was telling everybody that had ears. And so I’m so happy to see Jey Uso come out and get this opportunity. I think it’s just absolutely magnificent, and it’s well earned.”

On Joe Hendry representing TNA in the Royal Rumble: “It’s a great partnership, and it shows the appeal of Joe Hendry. Joe Hendry is, I’ve said this many times, is the biggest star outside of WWE. There’s some great ones out there. Matt Riddle, Nic Nemeth. Joe Hendry have really built this name for himself. I think it’s just incredible what he’s done.”

