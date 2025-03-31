JBL Names Thinks Alberto El Patron Is The Best Wrestler In The World

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about who the best wrestler is right now and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On why he thinks Alberto Patron is the best wrestler in the world today: “I mean, those guys in AAA are doing fantastic. That was one of the best shows (AAA Rey De Reyes 2025) that I’ve ever seen. And I mean ever, of any of any kind. The last match they had with Del Rio and El Hijo del Vikingo was one of the best matches I’ve seen this year, this decade — it was absolutely fantastic. They do tons of run-ins, a lot of stuff doesn’t make any sense necessarily to American wrestling fans. That all made sense.

“That last match they had with Del Rio — he goes by Patron now, was just outstanding. I think that Alberto Patron is the best wrestler in the world today. Not in Mexico, not heel, best wrestler in the world today. I’ve been in the business for 30-something years. I’ve seen them all and wrestled them all. I called most of his matches in WWE. I’ve never seen — I don’t know when I’ve ever seen anybody more on top of his game. I say never — you know, Shawn Michaels. The greats are great. You know, Taker, the guys like that are great. I’ve never seen anybody better. He’s a ring general like you wouldn’t believe, and he is absolutely on top of his game. You’ve got to see him wrestle. He’s that freaking good right now.”

On Sam Adonis’s injury: “I saw it. That was one of the worst things I’ve seen in, ever. It looked terrible. For guys that don’t know, he did a walk along the top rope. He could do a moonsault to the floor. He just mistimed it. You know, s**t happens. People say, ‘How does that happen?’ Look, you do it enough times, eventually you’re going to do something wrong… He is lucky. He’s got a facelift. He had a — he dislocated his jaw, he broke his nose, he had all these stitches in his lip. But if he had hit a little had hit a little bit lower, he had knocked all of his teeth out.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Something To Wrestle With an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.