JBL Praises AEW’s MJF: ‘The World Is Lucky to Have MJF’

– Earlier today, AEW American Champion MJF took the time to praise WWE Hall of Famer JBL as a “true American hero.” JBL later responded to MJF’s comments, endorsing the AEW star. You can view that exchange below.

MJF wrote on social media, “To be a true American Hero you have to thank your forefathers. I’m dedicating today to my good friend @JCLayfield the Wrestling God. Thanks for all your sage advice and your stamp of approval!” JBL later wrote in response, “Proud to wholeheartedly support this True American Hero. The world is lucky to have MJF.”

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is scheduled to defend his AEW American Championship later this month at AEW All In: London against Will Ospreay. The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 25 at London’s Wembley Stadium. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

