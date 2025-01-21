JBL Says He Still Has More Clotheslines Left To Give Out

– As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer JBL appeared on last night’s Raw, joining the commentary team for the Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio Match. He also made an appearance on Sunday at TNA Genesis, hitting Frankie Kazarian with a Clothlines From Hell during Joe Hendry’s title challenge against Nic Nemeth. JBL recently commented on his recent appearances this week on social media earlier today.

The WWE Hall of Famer wrote, “Sunday and Monday was so fun-any more shows in Texas this week? I got a clotheslines still left I packed. Clotheslining people in Texas is kinda a wrestling tradition.”