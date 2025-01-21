wrestling / News
JBL Says He Still Has More Clotheslines Left To Give Out
– As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer JBL appeared on last night’s Raw, joining the commentary team for the Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio Match. He also made an appearance on Sunday at TNA Genesis, hitting Frankie Kazarian with a Clothlines From Hell during Joe Hendry’s title challenge against Nic Nemeth. JBL recently commented on his recent appearances this week on social media earlier today.
The WWE Hall of Famer wrote, “Sunday and Monday was so fun-any more shows in Texas this week? I got a clotheslines still left I packed. Clotheslining people in Texas is kinda a wrestling tradition.”
Sunday and Monday was so fun-any more shows in Texas this week? I got a clotheslines still left I packed. Clotheslining people in Texas is kinda a wrestling tradition. pic.twitter.com/uWwDjrZp7a
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) January 21, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Think WWE Booked Saturday Night’s Main Event Opposite AEW All In: Texas On Purpose
- New Report Says Claims Of Britt Baker’s AEW Current Status Are Overblown
- PCO Criticizes TNA Management, Says He Turned Down AEW Three Times
- Update On Jordynne Grace & Josh Alexander After TNA Genesis