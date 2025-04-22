wrestling / News

JD McDonagh Returns To Help Dominik Mysterio Retain Intercontinental Title On WWE Raw

April 21, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Judgment Day WWE Raw 4-21-25 Image Credit: WWE

The Judgment Day is back to full strength, with JD McDonagh returning to help Dominik Mysterio on WWE Raw. McDonagh made his return to WWE TV as Mysterio defended his title against Penta. McDonagh shoved Penta off the top rope and Mysterio got the win with a frog splash.

McDonagh has been out of action since suffering injuries in a tag team match back in January.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

JD McDonagh, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading