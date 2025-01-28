– During last night’s WWE Raw, The War Raiders picked up a win over The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in a tag team match. Unfortunately, it appeared McDonagh was injured while performing a moonsault to Ivar on the outside, with McDonagh landing awkwardly on the broadcast table. The wrestler was later seen falling down after making his way to the entranceway.

JD McDonagh later announced via social media that he suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung during the match, and he will be needing to take some time off. He wrote, “First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I’m good. I’ve got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I’m going to be out for a couple months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I’m grateful for that. See ya in a bit. 🤘🏻”

You can view McDonagh’s announcement and a clip of the spot in question below:

Such a scary bump for @jd_mcdonagh. He’s confirmed he has a few broken ribs and a punctured lung and will be out for a couple of months. Wishing JD a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/bMJbMKHrGT — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) January 28, 2025