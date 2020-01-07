Jeff Cobb No Longer Under ROH Contract, Working on Per-Show Basis

– Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Jeff Cobb is currently working in ROH without an exclusive contract. According to the report, his last ROH deal expired on January 1, and sources stated that Cobb did not sign a new long-term deal with the promotion. As of now, Cobb is said to be working on a per-show deal with the promotion.

Jeff Cobb joined ROH in 2018 and later won the TV title, which he lost in May 2019 to Shane Taylor. Additionally, NXT Superstar Matt Riddle tweeted a photo with him and Cobb over the weekend. It reads, “Stallions since day one! We will reunite one day soon my friend.”