Jeff Hardy Wants To Bring Willow Character Back to TNA Wrestling

In an interview with The Wrestle Spot (via Fightful), Jeff Hardy said that he hoped to bring back his Willow character to TNA Wrestling at some point. Last year, Hardy said that Willow would “definitely” return after last appearing in 2016.

He said: “I’ve been talking about that a lot, man. In Hillsboro, North Carolina, there’s a new Willow mask. Me and my oldest daughter designed a new face plate, and he got it, and he made the mask. I just haven’t picked it up yet. But once I get there and try it on, if it feels good, I can’t wait to bust out a Willow promo on social media or something. [I’m] super excited about that, bringing Willow back to TNA. It’ll be so much better than it was before. I think in this current evolution of what we’re doing right now, I think we wanted to go through and win the titles as kind of the OG Hardy Boys, and then after we did that and we kind of claimed the prize that we really wanted, and that was [to] have another strong tag team title reign, I think even maybe starting as early as Genesis, you’re going to start seeing a little bit of an evolution of Matt and Jeff Hardy, where they’re going to transcend being pro wrestling superstars or whatever else. We have some ideas, we have some things on the table that we’re looking to implement, and I think it will have some things that remind people of the broken universe and those characters, characters that are a little larger than life, and we think it’s time to evolve and repackage ourselves. So we look forward to doing that in 2025.“