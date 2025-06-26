– During a recent appearance on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, Matt and Jeff Hardy spoke about their careers, and Jeff Hardy recalled an instance where he was on the receiving end of a Banzai Drop from Yokozuna on the December 11, 1995 edition of Raw. At the time, Matt and Jeff did work as enhancement talents for WWE.

At that event, Jeff Hardy lost a match to the late Owen Hart. After the match, Yokozuna delivered the Banzai Drop on Jeff, which Hardy said was one of the most painful finisher’s he’s ever taken. Jeff was only 17 years old at the time.

Jeff Hardy said on the finishing movie (via Fightful), “Without a doubt, Yokozuna’s Banzai Splash. When he took his hands off the ropes, man. I was like 17 and it was incredibly — after he let go of the ropes, the weight, oh my God, it was wild.”

The Hardys would later officially join WWE and becoming a hot act and multiple-time WWE Tag Team Champions. The Hardys were also just announced for a 4-Way Latter Match for the TNA World Tag Team Titles at TNA Slammiversar 2025. They will face champs The Nemeths, The Rascalz, and Fir$t Cla$$ at the upcoming pay-per-view event. It will be held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Sunday, July 20.