Jeff Hardy Written Off TV With Attack On AEW Dynamite

Jeff Hardy is off of AEW TV for a bit, as he was written out via an attack on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode saw The Hardys lose their match to The Gunns, after which they were beaten down by Bullet Club Gold, including fists to the jaw with a roll of quarters.

Fightful Select reports that the attack wrote Jeff off TV due to the fact that he cannot enter Canada due to his past legal issues. AEW is set to tour Canada until the July 19th episode of Dynamite in Boston.

The report notes the possibility of course that AEW can always do pre-tapes with Jeff.