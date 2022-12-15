Jeff Jarrett On AEW Expanding Their Live Event Markets, Teases ‘Cool Things’ Coming In 2023

Jeff Jarrett is AEW’s Director of Business Development focusing on live events, and he’s promised some “cool things” coming early next year for the company. Jarrett weighed in on his work expanding the company’s live event markets on the latest episode of his My World podcast for AdFreeShows and said that some news is coming in the first quarter of 2023.

Discussing AEW’s work expanding their live events to new markets, Jarrett said (per Wrestling Inc) that the company is “plowing the ground, and a lot of cool things coming in Q1 next year.”

He added, “Hopefully we get some announcements out sooner rather than later, but there’s a lot of cool things … The WWE is a 40, 50, 60-year-old company, the lineage goes back three or four generations. AEW, I mean people may or may not take this the right way, but in a lot of ways it’s no longer the embryo, it’s been born, but it’s still in the infant stages. It’s really cool.”