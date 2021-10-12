Jeff Jarrett On Working With Chyna In WWE & TNA, Her Impact On the Attitude Era

In a recent Q&A with Lucha Libre Online, Jeff Jarrett discussed working with Chyna in WWE and TNA, her impact on the Attitude Era, and much more. Here’s what Jarrett had to say (via Fightful):

Jeff Jarrett on what it was like working with Chyna during her run in both WWE and TNA: “Great relationship. You know, later in her career, the fact that she came over [to TNA] and it’s still, in a lot of ways, ironic to me that my last match prior to coming back a couple of years ago was against her. Then her last match in TNA was in a mixed tag match, me and Karen against Kurt and Chyna.

On Chyna’s impact on the Attitude Era: “As far as a human being, you know, when DX formed, and then they got hotter and hotter and hotter. I was always — and the conversations that I would have with her were — in so many ways, look, Stone Cold identified the Attitude Era, and so did The Rock, and we could go on and on about the identifiable characters. When you look for the first time ever there, the look of Chyna, the faction that she was with, she identified the Attitude Era in so many ways, and her persona was really cool. I tried to help her on different things as far as timing and obviously, we got to work together and her having actually a match and all that kind of stuff. So I had a great personal relationship with her and she was so easy and coachable to listen to. If you watch that match back, the Good Housekeeping Match [from No Mercy 1999], you know, I had it in my mind, but I had business to take care of and we cover that on My World but you know, she’s just a phenomenal talent in so many ways, but I had a great relationship with her.”