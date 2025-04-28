Jeff Jarrett Gives His Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed his Mount Rushmore of wrestling and Becky Lynch’s WWE return. Here are some highlights:

On his Mount Rushmore of wrestling: “Jim Londos, Lou Thesz, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena… I’ve said this multiple times, [Steve Austin] had a rocket ship and got higher than anybody, but not nearly as long. It is so hard to argue with Hogan’s longevity and Cena’s longevity. The runs are crazy incredible. If Steve could have stayed healthy, we’re probably talking a different story.”

On Becky Lynch’s WWE return: “I just thought it fit in a lot of ways. Obviously what you just said, it was a surprise on a grand stage. What a way for Becky to return. She moves merch, she moves numbers. She’s a hell of a talker. She can tell stories. I think she’s got a really unique skillset in her persona that one of those gals or guys — but doing an in-ring, I have obviously witnessed it multiple times. She can do the work for herself and her opponent, which is not the easiest skill. So my praise for Becky on her ability to kind of ‘rising tide lifts all ships.’ She can do that with her character. So I thought it was a win-win out of Sunday night.”

