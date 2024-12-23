Jeff Jarrett Praises Hangman Page For Evoking Emotion Out Of Fans

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Hangman Page, his role in AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Hangman Page: “He’s aggressive. Yeah, he brings it, and I respect that. When a guy — you know, he’s super athletic. He had that trilogy of matches against Swerve [Strickland], kind of in that — we’ll call it feud. And I went and did quite a bit of research on his matches and his body of work, not just AEW. Going all the [way to] Japan, Ring of Honor. And just kind of knowing the story. And so I’ve got a lot of respect for the guy.”

On whether Hangman Page could be the guy for AEW: “My set point is, Hangman knows how to evoke emotion. And we’ve said it many, many times here on the show, creative is subjective. And so, it depends on what lane the talent’s going to pick, or the process is going to be, or how the promotion is going to roll it out. Do I think Hangman could be that guy? Yeah, but it’s staying the course.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit My World With Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.