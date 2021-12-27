Jeff Jarrett Reveals Who He’d Pick As the Michael Jordan Of WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was recently interviewed by Bally Sports, and he discussed a variety of topics, including his picks for the Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant of WWE. Here’s what Jarrett had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Jeff Jarrett on who he’d pick as the LeBron James of WWE: “Okay. So that’s dominant and physical… Brock Lesnar. It’s unbelievable what he did. He left our world and went to UFC and dominated and came back and so Brock – and you hear all the legendary stories about LeBron as a 12-year old and 14-year old and all this… when you look at Brock’s high school career and college career and then when you see him step into our world and I mean, he was a main-event in record time and stayed on top and went to the UFC and came back and was STILL on top! So I’m going to say, Brock.”

On his pick for the Kobe Bryant of WWE: “[John] Cena has that killer instinct. When you really – and I know probably some in-depth number that no need to get into right here, Cena was handed that baton, and when he took the baton he literally said, ‘alright. For all the folks in Smackdown and WWE, let’s go! Because ain’t nothing gonna stop us!’ you know? Night in and night out with a really killer attitude. When you hear about that mentality; the Mamba Mentality… it’s Cena man.”

On his pick for the Michael Jordan of WWE: “How can you deny Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson? The biggest box office attraction. So Michael Jordan makes more money today off his shoes than he did when he retired. So basketball is a huge platform and his legendary stories and everything that goes with it. But he transcended – Jordan transcended his game and The Rock certainly transcended; I mean, who knows? We could be talking about President Johnson one day as opposed to ‘The Rock’.”