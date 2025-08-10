Jeff Jarrett Praises Athena, Says She Has a Bright Future

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about ROH Women’s Champion Athena and her future. You can check out some highlights below:

On Athena: “She’s got an aura and a charisma about her. And I am definitely not late to the party on jumping on the bandwagon. But Conrad, we did the kickoff party for All In. Gosh, that seemed like a lifetime ago in a lot of ways. But she was a part of that.. And you know, I was the MC of it. Brought talent out, back and forth and all that. But we chatted that night as well. And I didn’t want to get too deep in the weeds there. But you know, she came into the organization — what, well over a year at Ring of Honor? And I just was observing that in a lot of ways, in that she’s really put in the time and the effort — and in a lot of ways, the emotional investment. And so I hate to say it, but it’s about time [she got a push].”

On her future: “I think her future is super bright because she can walk, she can talk, she can do all kinds of styles in the ring. So yeah, she’s — what do they call it in the stock buying business? She’s a blue chipper, as JR would say.”

