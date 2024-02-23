Jeff Jarrett Recalls Sid Vicious’ Nasty Leg Break At WCW Sin

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Sid Vicious’ nasty leg break, the The Magnificent Seven faction in WCW, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Magnificent Seven faction: “The overall vibe was, ‘Hey, this creative thing that’s being done is obviously a long play.’ Because you wouldn’t say, ‘Hey, I’m gonna do this angle with Flair and Dusty, and we’re gonna get to that and it’s a lot of fun.’ And yes, Flair and Dusty for the very first time on PPV didn’t happen till 2001. We’ll get to that in a minute. But just doing the deep dive on it, we were all executing this creative and had no idea where it was going, but knew or assumed this is going for the new owners. This was the true — not the beginning of the end, the end of the end of WCW as we knew it, but there was going to be a new WCW.

“So we did all of this with that in the back of our mind. And to say that it probably wasn’t — this was one of the most bizarre times, because we didn’t ask questions because we kind of knew that we certainly didn’t have any answers. But man, maybe Bischoff and — what was the name of the company? Fusion Media? Like okay, ‘What are they looking at?’ So there was a little impetus of the political side of things like, ‘Alright, what’s really going on here?’ So anyway, I thought I’d just say that I don’t recall the Magnificent. But the creative I remember, and just not really sharing where any of this was going. And I guess at this point in my WCW second run, I was enjoying the ride as much as I possibly could. Because I damn sure didn’t know where things were headed.”

On Sid Vicious’ nasty leg break: “So either Sid clotheslined me out or bumped me out, I was outside the ring. Yeah, if I remember correctly — so I took a bump out on the hard camera side, and I was looking away from the ring. And I remember the spot that was supposed to come up, that Sid was going to back himself from the corner, hop up. And I know that he and Laurinaitis had had discussions on — if I remember correctly, there was a discussion on how we got into that spot. I’m sure [Scott] Steiner was a part of it and all this. But it was, ‘Okay, here’s the spot that led to… whatever.’

“And I can remember just the gasp, because I couldn’t see it. But just the gasp. But when I kind of looked up in the ring, and you saw him — I’ll call it his thigh and kneecap going one way and his ankle going floppily the other other way, I just turned my head and I went, ‘Oh boy!’ And I knew that I wasn’t supposed to come back in the ring until a couple of other things that were supposed to happen. And man, I’m sure we’re gonna have the clip. And again, I may have a little bit of a foggy memory but I just remember Steiner having to kind of lay the boots to Sid. And I think Animal was like, what the hell are we–‘ Yes, it was a complete disaster by every stretch of the imagination, thinking, ‘We gotta get this damn thing over with.’ And if I remember correctly, Scott pinned Sid. And in the process, he pulled his leg to hook the leg for the 1-2-3. It was a mess. I mean, just an absolute mess. And the one thing I do remember, the next day at Nitro they were talking. They’re like, ‘Hey, Jeff, you want to come see it?’ I’m like, ‘Hell no, I don’t want to come see this damn thing.’ Yeah, I’m not into watching stuff like that not even one time, let alone multiple times. But yeah, it was a mess. And Scotty was right in the middle. It was bad. You never want to see anybody go down like that.”

