UPDATED: Jeff Jarrett Reportedly No Longer Working With WWE, Reason For His Exit

UPDATE: Wrestling Inc. reports that Jarrett actually parted ways with WWE back in January and that he was never signed to any sort of deal to work as a producer.

Additionally, the report states that the belief is Jarrett had a conversation with Vince McMahon in January and informed him of other projects he was working on and his desire to pursue them, leading to an amicable split between the two parties.

ORIGINAL: What Culture reports that Jeff Jarrett is no longer working as a producer in WWE and was quietly released from the company back in April. He has been reaching out to other companies for bookings, although he’s currently under a non-compete clause of some kind. It’s unknown if WWE plans to bring him back at some point.

Jarrett returned to WWE in 2018 after he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He would later come back for the producer role and even made an appearance in the 2019 Royal Rumble, as well as a match with Elias on the February 4, 2019 RAW. Prior to his return, he had been away from WWE since 1999.