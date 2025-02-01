On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about WWE selling Titan Towers for $3.7 million in Stamford, CT, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Jeff Jarrett on WWE selling Titan Towers for $3.7 million: “Conrad, you said it first. That’s why I’m kind of glad you did because I don’t think — well, we’re on here chatting about it, and I’m sure Bruce and JR are probably at the top of the list that — I don’t say have emotional attachment. More stories, they spent more time there. But when you said, ‘End of an era,’ that really is an accurate statement.”

On his memories at the HQ: “Lots of workouts for old Double J in that building, lots of meetings. You know, when I went back in ’18 and — the second floor and good God almighty, late nights at fourth floor. Many a time [I would] leave that place at 3:00, 3:30. Get back over to the hotel, and literally just kind of, ‘Hey, I’m going to change clothes and go straight to the airport.’ So all hours of the day, the cleaning crew that would be there in the middle of the night, when we were sometimes going into creative meetings and then getting out of creative meetings. The marketing meetings — Conrad, just so many memories. I mean, as a talent going up. You know, those Raw commercials that were filmed. The opening — God, there’s been so many things done through the years.

“And you know, what you said. My father, you know, that ’93, ’94, ’95, I think that time frame. Those years of him — you know, he had an apartment not far from there. Man, there are so many memories that go with that building. And that’s 1241 East Main Street, right across the street. I think that was 1266, that they operated two or three floors. And I know at one time XFL was over there. And some other, obviously, companies through the years. But live events were over there. I remember, you know, coming out of that meeting and the chatter and whatever day or month that was. What was that, February or March when, ‘Hey there’s a case of, they’re calling it COVID, which is over in Rochelle, just two cities over and they’ve been told to quarantine,’ I mean, the early days of the pandemic, I’ll never forget in Titan Tower like, ‘What are these guys talking about?’ And waiting on car service at 12:41 at the office to get picked up and get in the car and start talking to the driver about — I mean, maybe we called it a pandemic, but I don’t know. Conrad you know what, you ought to do an episode at some point, kind of a mashup of, ‘Titan Towers Unrestricted.’ Because man, there’s been a lot there. But a hell of a gym. Man, as a young whippersnapper, 1993. First time I walked in that gym, I was kind of blown away like, ‘Damn, this is the office’s gym.’ It was nice. But yeah, Connie end of an era. It really is to me from the — I’ll call it the WWF years. That’s probably the last main thing left.”

