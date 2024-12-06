Jeff Jarrett Explains Why Maven Never Went To TNA

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about why Maven never went to TNA and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On why Maven never went to TNA: “My knowledge [was] he was pretty much out of the business. Because Maven is a great guy. I’ve seen him on a couple of independents, autographs, or both. But to my knowledge, he had — and I get it, and I’m not definitely going to speak for him. But when you start at that level, it’s the expectation. I just don’t think his passion for the industry was there, and I’m not saying it should have been there. He did what he wanted to do, and that was, not pursue wrestling. And so I don’t think there was any interest on either side.”

On his favorite look for a ring setup: “Mine is the six-sided red ropes [in TNA], I guess you would call it [a] gray canvas. Last week on that podcast, the six-sides of steel. I thought it was a clean look, and the simple TNA initials on the top, middle, and bottom — the TNA and all that. Just black turnbuckles with the — I call it the original, there was just a little bit of red in the logo. I’m not even sure if that was on the turnbuckle. But just — I think you just said clean and simple, that was what I thought our original look was.”

