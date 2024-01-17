Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 1.16.24  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! Jeremy Thomas here with you as per the usual, and this week we find out Lyra Valkyria’s challenger for NXT Vengeance Day in a Battle Royale that will turn into a Fatal Four-Way match at the end. Valkyria will be busy tonight too though, as she teams with her stalker newfound ally Tatum Paxley against Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez. In addition, we’ll hear from Oba Femi after he won the NXT North American Championship last week and see the conclusion of Dusty Classic’s first-round with Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes taking on Edris Enofé & Malik Blade while Riley Osborne & Duke Hudson battle Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro. That’s a lot of show, but it should be fun.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re LIVE in the Capital Wrestling Center and kicking off with the Dusty Rhodes Classic!

Dusty Rhodes Classic First-Round Match

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

Melo and Blade start off, lock up and they trade armdrags, then trip and covers. Melo into the ropes, Blade leapfrogs, they go back and forth and both go for dropkicks. Lockup and Melo with an armlock but Edris tags in and they take Melo down. Melo back up after Edris showboats and hits a chop, Trick tags in and hits a dropkick off the ropes. Bodyslam by Trick and another, Irish whip and Blade with the blind tag. Trick batters Enofe and comes off the ropes to clothesline Blade, Melo tags in and Blade takes over on him with clotheslines. Dropkick to Trick off the apron, Melo takes Blade down and goes for the tag but no Trick.

Enofe is in now and takes over on Melo, but Melo gets the tag. Armdrags by Edris but Trick sends him into the hostile corner for a Stinger Splash. Melo tags in, he hits a splash and they send Edris into the ropes for a takedown, cover gets two. Trick tags back in, but Edris fights them off and he and Blade send Trick into the corner, Malik tags in and springboards into a kick on Trick. Off the ropes, Trick takes Blade down but he manages to tag in Edris. Tandem offense to Williams, Melo comes in and gets dropped with the double flapjack. Both Melo and Trick on the outside and Edris and Malik dive on both of them as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Melo has Edris in a headlock, Edris back to his feet and picks Melo up but Melo cinches in. Edris gets to the corner and Blade tags in, he bounces Melo off the ropes for an atomic drop. Edris tags back in and lays in the mounted punches to Hayes. Backdrop but Melo floats over and tags in Trick, who comes in hot. Edris and Malik in and they charge at Trick, who plants them BOTH! Stomp to Edris and he pulls him up for a uranage, cover gets two but Malik breaks it up.

Melo in now and hits a chop to Blade, Blade comes off the ropes for a leaping Destroyer off the topes maneuver to plant him. Trick takes out Blade but Edris levels him and comes off the top, cover gets two. Melo gets planted by Blade, who comes off with a frog splash and Trick breaks up the cover. Trick and Edris on the outside and Trick spikes Edris. Trick tags in and floors Blade for three.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams (12:08)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: That was a wild match and the most competitive that Blade and Edris have ever looked in a match against talent on this level. Melo and Trick get the win, but Edris and Malik looked great.

* Kelly is with Fallon Henley and asks about the battle royal tonight. Fallon says she had fun last week but tonight it’s down to brass tacks. She has to get through 19 other women and it’ll be chaos but she’s down for it. She’s putting her boots on and making it to the final four, yee haw bitch.

* We get a recap of Dragon Lee winning the NXT North American Title from Dirty Dom and then defending the title on NXT and Smackdown until last week when he beat Lexis King but lost to Oba Femi. He’s talking next.

* Earlier today, Elektra and Lola can’t wait to take out Lyra and Tatum and then go win the battle royale. Tatum appears in the window of a door and says they won’t win tonight and she’ll be winning the battle royal so no one can challenge Lyra. Lola and Elektra think that was weird.

* Here comes Oba Femi! He gets a mic and says he knows many of us are surprised to see him as North American Champion. But the truth is, this was foretold and as soon as he was born he was predicted to be omnipotent and the embodiment of a war leader. He says he was tested as a young Nigerian prince and destroyed his opposition. He was tested in the XXXX and as a D-1 athlete he made it his own by winning title after title and championship after championship. And the goal is still the same. He dropped three men in the Breakout Tournament and Dragon Lee last week. And now with the title, he has his divine right to rule over us all.

HERE COMES DRAGON LEE! The former champ says he can’t be mad and Oba is hungry and took his moment. Be doesn’t think anyone in NXT history has made an impact like Oba, and holding the title is significant because it represents opportunity. He hopes Oba can give to others what he gave to him, and what Wes Lee did before him. He wants Femi to continue the tradition of open challenge, and wants to be Femi’s first opponent tonight.

Oba says, simply, “No.” He says the open challenges are now closed. Lee says he wants his rematch that he deserves at Vengeance Day. Femi says Lee doesn’t get to decide anymore, but he may consider it.

* Earlier today, Eddy Thorpe spoke with Hank, Tank and others who congratulate him on winning NXT Underground. He says he had to stand up for his culture. Trey Bearhill walks up and thanks him for repping. They trade info and talk about the people who are there to tear them down. Dijak comes in and gets racist and Trey stands up to him. Dijak says their culture taught them everything, but didn’t teach him when to quit. They have a match tonight.

* Melo and Trick celebrate their win backstage, Melo say they’re headed to the finals. Ilja walks in and says he wanted to compete against Trick at New Year’s Evil and he wanted to fight. But he’s cleared now, and says Trick deserves his title match on a big stage. He says their title match will be at Vengeance Day. Ilja leaves, Trick is excited but Melo says they are set to be in the Dusty Classic Finals then.

Lyra Valkyra & Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez

Tatum is in Lyra cosplay, because of course she is. Lyra and Elektra start off, Lopez with a full nelson but Lyra escapes and locks in a headlock. Lyra sent into the corner but she escapes a Lopez splash and takes Lopez down. Lopez with a couple knee lifts, Lyra sends her into the ropes and Lopez dodges the spin kick to the outside, so Lyra with a dropkick through the ropes — and Tatum with one of her own to Lola!

Lola is in now and hits Lopez with a headlock, Lopez with a throw but Tatum acrobatics out of it. Lopez manhandles her, tags in Lola who hits a big kick on the outside for two. Lola batters Tatum with kicks and puts her in the corner, Elektra tags in and drives her shoulder into Tatum’s gut. Lola tags back in, double clothesline and hip check to the head for two.

Lola talks shit to Tatum and kicks at her, but Tatum counters a roundhouse with a slam. She tags in Lyra, who comes in hot and takes down Lopez who tagged in. Enzuigiri to Elektra, Northern Lights suplex geta a nearfall.

Lyra is knocked into the corner and Tatum tags in, she comes off the top with a crossbody for two before Lola comes in. Roundhouse to Lola sends Paxley onto Lopez, Lyra dumbs Lola and the pin is counted!

Winner: Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley (4:01)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: It was a goofy kind of match but a fun one. Now that it’s playing out a bit more, I’m warming to the Tatum and Lyra thing a little.

* The women are excited for potentially being #1 contender, and Arianna Grace says their vision is limited and she’s going to outlast them all. She says she defeated Roxy last week and someone tries to correct her, but she cuts them off and talks about winning and then defeating Lyra. Tonight she takes one step closer to the ultimate crown (as the other women leave) and she finally realizes she’s alone.

Ridge Holland vs. Joe Coffey

Circle and lockup to start, they break and go right back into it. Break and Coffey with a punch and headlock, he’s shot into the ropes and collides with Ridge with neither dropping. Coffey with some strikes but Ridge with a belly to belly, a backdrop and another. He batters Joe in the corner and knocks Wolfgang off the apron, which allows Coffey to take over. Coffey batters Ridge in the corner and hits a Vader bomb, cover gets two.

Coffey works over Ridge’s arm, Ridge with a front facelock and knees to the gut, followed by a hiptoss. Coffey traps Coffey’s arms for a headbutt, drops him against the ropes and picks him up for a driver for three.

Winner: Ridge Holland (2:27)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Joe Coffey.

Hallus attack after the bell and beat down Holland. They look to the back for a moment as if they’re waiting for something, then pick him up. Joe says there’s no one coming and they lay Ridge out, then pose over him.

* NXT Anonymous’ latest video is from Chase U with Jacy Jayne looking at picks on a phone and saying they’re fantastic. Jacy says the work has only just begun and she wishes Karmen good luck in the battle royale tonight. The girls leave and Jacy asks Jasmine to hang back, saying she did a great job and asking her out for drinks.

* Kelani Jordan says she’s going into the battle royal with a chip on her shoulder and broke out in 2023, but she’s breaking through this year. She’s tired of being told to be patient. Brinley Reece is super jazzed and says if it’s not her, she hopes it’s Kelani. L-E-T-S-G-O!

* Kelly asks Corbin about making it to the semifinals of the Dusty Classic and he talks about being a leader, as Bron comes in and says Corbin told him was in a half-hour and has the receipts. Corbin says Bron was nervous and he picked up the slack last week. Bron says he was the leader and sent bodies flying, and saved Corbin’s ass. He says the Wolfdogs are on the hunt and will beat Axiom and Frazer next week. Corbin is not happy with the name and asks Bron how long it took him to come up with it. Bron says three to four weeks and Corbin says they’ve only been a team for two. Bron says it feels like longer and says he was in the shower and thinking of them. Corbin is not happy Bron was thinking of him in the shower, and he vetoes the name Wolfdogs. Bron says Corbin’s an asshole, and they ask Kelly who says they’re both a-holes. Corbin says they’re not Wolfdogs and Bron suggests Wild Boars. Corbin says Bron should be ashamed of himself.

Dusty Rhodes Classic First-Round Match

Chase U vs. LWO

Osborne and Del Toro start, they do some counterwrestling with quick one-counts to start. Cruz with a wristlock, he tags in Wilde and they hit a double elbow to Riley off the ropes, assisted springboard splash gets two. Riley does some acrobatics but Wilde with a dropkick, he charges at Riley in the corner but Riley moves and tags in Duke who hits a sidewalk slam for two.

Wilde with a jawbreaker to Duke and tags in Cruz, double suplex attempt but Duke reverses it! Clothesline sends both LWO members to the outside, Riley tags in and comes off the ropes to dive onto them as we go to break.

We’re back as Riley is trying to get a tag but Wilde flips him over into a knee, cover gets two. Wilde tags in Cruz, big chops in the corner. They whip him across the ring but he leaps up and hits a moonsault on them! Riley kicks Wilde off and makes the tag, Duke comes in hot and runs over both LWO members. Chase U jabs and elbow to Cruz, he launches Wilde into the air. Wilde out of the ring, Duke goes goes the powerbomb but Del Toro escapes and hits some kicks followed by a Poison Rana. He charges at Duke in the corner, Duke grabs him for a uranage for two.

Powerbomb attempt by Duke, Cruz punches his way out. Off the ropes, Duke eats a kick and Cruz makes a blind tag. Cruz planted by Duke, my feed went wonky but when it comes back Wilde hits a diving DDT through the ropes on Duke! He rolls Duke in, moonsault, Cruz with a 450 for three.

Winner: LWO (9:40)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: A wild ending there that put the stamp on a pretty damn solid match. Not sure I would have put the LWO over here, they don’t need it but otherwise I have no complaints.

* Adriana Rizzo is nervous for tonight’s battle royale. Stacks says the Rizz always takes care of biz, and Tony D’Angelo reminds her of times that she knocked out people for the family. She says they all deserved it. She asks what Tony’s point is, and Tony says all the girls tonight deserve it. Rizzo says the bodies will be flying.

* Joe Gacy is at the commentary booth and neither Booker nor Vic look happy about it.

* Von Wagner wants an NXT Heritage Cup match and Noam Dar tries to explain the rules to him. Von plays dumb, Dar says his brain has melted and leaves. Stone walks up and asks if Von understood and he says yes, he got an A in algebra.

Dijak vs. Trey Bearhill

Trey grabs a kick from Dijak and spins him around for a headlock. Trey shot into the ropes, he ducks some clotheslines and hits a backdrop, then a big kick. Trey climbs the corner for punches but Dijak slips out and trips Trey up, then hits a superkick for two.

Dijak with a punch and then a charging elbow in the corner. He batters Bearhill and nails a suplex throw for two. Dijak grabs Trey and takes a punch but hits a knee to the gut, then knocks him down. Elbowdrop, cover gets two.

Elbow to Trey in the corner and some fists, he goes for a suplex but Bearhill reverses it and suplexes Dijak right into the corner turnbuckles. Trey slowly up and hits avalanche, but Dijak chases him out and clotheslines him to the outside. Dijak out and slams Trey into the apron, then throws him into the timekeeper’s area. Gacy gets in Dijak’s face after being yelled at and gets headbutted! Trey takes over and gets Dijak into the ring, big crossbody for a nearfall.

Trey up now, he goes for a nerve hold but Dijak flips over and hits a kick for three.

Winner: Dijak (4:35)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Yep, that was a match.

Gacy attacks Dijak after the bell and they brawl toward the back. Lexis King attacks Trey from behind in the ring and hits a modified neckbreaker, then yells at him for costing him the NXT Breakout Tournament match before posing over him.

* Briggs is backstage when JBL walks up to him. Briggs says he’s watching his match back and asks for advice. JBL says the win was great but what he’s looking for isn’t there. He asks if Briggs knows why he picked him for the Iron Survivor qualifier and says he’s incredible, but he needs to find out who he is. He wants Briggs to show NXT and WWE who he is.

* Drew Gulak tells the NQCC that the last few weeks have been unacceptable so now they go back to basics. Gulak says it’s no mercy shown, no quarter given. They’ve worked out a catch clause in all their contracts and will find out who competes. And whoever does, they will show no mercy and no quarter.

* Trick walks up to Melo and apologizes to him, he says he was excited but stepped on what they have going. Melo gets it. Trick says he’s got a solution: they finish what they started at Vengeance Day and win the Classic, then he goes on to win the title in the main event. Melo asks if he’s sure and he says he is. Melo says not to get ahead of themselves, they have to get through the LWO. Trick says Melo has his word: eye on the prize. Trick says he could be the first to hold the NXT championship and NXT Tag Team Championship. Melo doesn’t seem to know how to feel about that.

Set For Next Week:

– NXT Women’s Championship contract signing

– Dusty Classic Semifinals: Bron & Corbin vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer

* Cora Jade’s injury is confirmed, she’ll be out for close to a year. Best wishes to Cora!

NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender Battle Royal

Bell rings and we’re off! Lots of brawling to start and Adriana Rizzo and Jaida Parker go under the bottom rope. Gigi Dolin headbutts Jakara Jackson off the apron for the first elimination. Rizzo and Parker are back in the ring now, bur Lash puts them both on the apron and they brawl there — Lash gets knocked into the ropes and eliminates Rizzo, then Brinley does the same with Parker. Izzi Dame and Lash almost eliminate Kelani but she skins the cat. She gets on the apron and gets knocked off but makes it to the commentary booth without her feet touching the ropes as we go to break.

We’re back and Kelani managed to get back in the ring using the guardrail. Meanwhile, Stevie Turned was eliminated by Fallon Henley. Brinley tries to eliminate Lola but Elektra makes the save and eliminates Brinley. And then Lola tosses Elektra out! And Tatum eliminates Lola, who turns and gets decked by Lopez. They’re brawling to the back.

Karmen Petrovic saves Thea from being eliminated by Blair Davenport, Gigi hits Blair with an STO and then puts her on the apron. She hangs Blair up in the ropes and hits a dropkick, then charges but Blair pulls the ropes down and Gigi is gone. Blair tries to eliminate Thea and gets her on the apron, going for her knee strike. Karmen kicks Blair off the apron, eliminating her. Blair pulls Karmen out, hits the knee and rolls her into the ring.

Lash grabs Tatum and swings her around to hit some girls, then gets her over the ropes but Tatum with a leg split kick to the head! She goes to jump in and Lash kicks her to the floor. Lash grabs Thea’s leg but Arianna Grace gets involved before getting knocked back by Lash. She goes after Izzy and gets knocked back, then sees the unconscious Karmen and goes to toss her out. She gets Karmen on her shoulders and throws her over, then celebrates wildly. Thea grabs her and immediately tosses her of course, and we’re off to PIP break.

We’re back and Thea is on a roll, hitting a tilt-a-whirl DDT on Lash. SHe kicks Roxy and hits a leaping neckbreaker on her, then takes down Wren Sinclair. Bottom rope coffen drop to Wren, another to Roxy and then she plants Kiana for another — but she’s got by Izzi Dame and thrown over the top.

Fallo9n grabs Kiana and puts her on the apron, knocking her down. Izzi makes the save for Kiana and Lash decks Kiana, then trades shots with Izzi. Off the ropes for a double clothesline and they’re both down — Izzi is up and Fallon and Roxi clothesline her over the top! Lash takes down Fallon and Roxy and sends Roxy over the top. She holds on and Wren eliminates Lash! Kiana tries to toss Wren but she turns it around. Kiana charges at Wren and knocks her off the top to the floor, it’s Fatal Four-Way time!

Our last competitors are Kelani, Fallon, Kiana and Roxy. They pair off and trade shots, Roxy with a kick to Fallon but gets knocked down. Fallon with an enzuigiri to Kelani and she and Kiana collide. Fallon to the outside and Roxy dives on her, while Kelani dives onto Kiana and Izzi.

Roxy and Kelani in the ring, they roll each other up for two. La Magistral by Roxy but Kelani reverses, Roxy hits a facebuster and covers but Fallon breaks it up. Fallon puts Roxy in the corner and kicks her, elbow to Kelani and she takes Roxy down. Splash onto Kelani, cover but Kiana breaks it up. She puts Fallon in the corner and takes out everyone, spinebuster to Fallon and cover but Kelani and Roxy break it up. Roxy goes for Pop Rocks on Kiana but Kelani blocks it. Kiana with the 401K on Kelani who goes outside, Roxy goes for Pop Rocks on Kiana but Kiana blocks it and puts Roxy in the corner. Up top for a superplex, Roxy slides off and goes for a powerbomb but Kiana blocks it. She kicks Kelani off the apron and hits a rana off the top, but Kelani with a splash for a cover broken up by Roxy. Roxy sends Fallon to the outside, Kelani sends Roxy out and goes up for a moonsault but Izzi pulls Kiana to safety. Roxy hits Pop Rocks on Kelani to win!

Winner: Roxanne Perez (22:40)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: The battle royal was a typical battle royal, but that Fatal Four-Way was absolute fire and I had serious trouble keeping up. Roxy and Lyra will be a fantastic match and I can’t wait to see how that goes.

And with that, we’re done for the night!