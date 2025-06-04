Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 6.3.25  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, and tonight the TNA World Title is on the like as Trick Williams defends his newly-won championship against Mike Santana. In addition, LFG winner Tyra Mae Steele will make her in-ring NXT debut while Myles Borne faces Charlie Dempsey in a Rounds Match with his singles prospects on the line. And the new Chase U will take on DarkState, which I’m sure will go well for them. Plus, we’re likely to get fallout from Jacy Jayne’s shocking NXT Women’s Championship win last week and some build to WWE X AAA Worlds Collide, so it should be an entertaining show!

* TUDUM.

* We open with a montage from last week reminding us that Ethan Page won the NXT NA Title, Trick Williams was challenged by Mike Santana, and Jacy Jayne shocked Stephanie Vaquer by taking her title and sending her off to Raw.

* Fatal Influence WALKS backstage, while Mike Santana survived the NXT parking lot as did Trick.

* Je’Von Evans and Laredo Kid come down to the ring and Ethan Page comes out to say this is a summit and not a match, so my fingers survive. He says Dragon Kid is on a plane and complains about how he has to share his celebration with them, and that Ava set up a match with Sean Legacy. He didn’t agree to any of this!

Laredo says Page is talk, talk, talk and Ethan has no balls. Evans complains that Page cost him his match on Smackdown and Page says that’s what he gets for getting in his business. Evans says he’ll just take the title at Worlds Collide and Page is ready to leave —

BUT HERE COMES SEAN LEGACY! He says it would be an honor to face Laredo and that he thinks he and Evans aren’t done yet. He says hopefully it’s not Ethan and he has a chance to win the WWE EVOLVE Championship tomorrow —

VANITY PROJECT IS HERE! They call themselves the hottest thing in EVOLVE and distract Legacy long enough for Ethan to attack him! It turns into a brawl but Vanity Project and Page are sent outside — and Legacy, Evans and Kid dive on them! It’s a brawl as they get pulled to the back by officials.

* El Hijo del Vikingo is in the house with the AAA Mega Championship!

Chase U vs. DarkState

It starts with a brawl right from the get-go before the bell. Chase U bails to the outside but Uriah rushes back in before getting thrown over the top. Shugars rolls COnnors in and Cutler James starts out in control, knocking him down and then driving the shoulder into the gut before slamming him in the corner and knocking him down.

Dion tags in and talks shit, Uriah nails him but Lennox with a sidewalk slam. Boston Crab by Lennox, Uriah tries to get to the corner and Shugars distracts Chase as Kale takes in. Kale hits a takedown and they go into the ropes — double clothesline!

Both men slow to get up, Uriah tags in as does Osiris. He pounces on Uriah and puts him on the apron, my feed went wonky but Chase U are in onctorl when it comes back. Double suplex attempt on Osiris but he suplexes them BOTH instead. Dion tagged in, tossed powerbomb finishes it.

Winner: DarkState (3:25)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Obvious result is obvious. This was as good a match as you could hope for out of three and a half minutes.

* Legacy, Lardo and Evans are pissed and Ava says she didn’t know Vanity Project were going to be there. She says four-on-four match tonight and leaves. Evans says they can take them on 4-on-3 but Dragon Lee is here so it’s a match.

* Trick is asked by Sarah about his match with Santana and says that this is Santana’s biggest match and that Santana may be the standard of TNA, but he calls the shots now. TNA has been looking for 20 years to find someone to take the title to the next level. It’s not Elijah, Average Joe, or Mike Santana; it’s Trick Williams and he knows what’s best for TNA. It’s TrickNA and tonight the title stays with him.

* Earlier this week, Tyra Mae talked about winning WWE LFG and how disappointing Undertaker may have been scarier than the Olympics. Arianna Grace says that everyone’s happy for her but she has great advice as the winner of multiple pageants. She says she doesn’t like to gossip but she’s heard the gold medals aren’t fully gold. She tells Tyra Mae to stop talking about herself so much, especially as she’s tacky, and walks off.

Tyra Mae responds, “I think I found my first opponent.” RIP Arianna.

Rounds Match

Myles Borne vs. Charlie Dempsey

Round One (0 – 0)

Dempsey with an armdrag into a shoulderlock to start round one. Borne back up and reverses a wristlock, takedown and a cover for two. Back up, they circle and lock up. Borne with a headlock, shot into the ropes and knocks Dempsey down for two.

Back up and a headlock by Dempsey, Borne powers out and punts Dempsey on the mat with an elbowlock, Dempsey counters with a headscissors. Back to their feet, they grapple some more and trade reversals. Dempsey with a leaping headscissor takedown to escape an armbar, they roll on the mat and applies a short arm scissors, rolling through a few times to flip Borne onto the mat.

Borne gets to his feet and picks Dempsey up! Dempsey into a sunset flip, Borne with a jackknife cover, Demspey escapes but roll-up for two, reversed for another two. Borne sits down on Dempsey for a cover at the buzzer for the first fall as we go to break.

Round Two (Borne 1 – 0)

Round two was mostly during the break and went back and forth, with us back at 25 seconds. Dempsey runs over Borne off the ropes, into the ropes again and Brone leapfrogs. They jockey for position and can’t take each other down before the bell — and Dempsey CHEAP SHOTS Borne!

Round Three (Borne 1 – 0)

Dempsey charges at the bell but Borne dodges. Borne with some Euro uppercuts but Dempsey takes over — Regalplex gets a three-count!

Round Four (Tied 1 – 1)

Dempsey with a charging front dropkick to start. He hits an uppercut and a chop, then picks apart Borne’s ribs with knees to them. He covers for two. Dempsey traps Borne and lays in elbows to the side — bur Borne gets him on his shoulders! Dempsey slides off and knees the ribs, off the ropes but Borne with a backdrop! Dempsey into the ropes and Borne hits a couple clotheslines, then a belly to belly! Another one from Dempsey, and an Olympic Slam! He covers for two-plus.

Borne goos for a German suplex but Dempsey escapes and nails in the shots to the knee. They trade roll-ups for two and two crucifix pins. Backslide with a bridge by Dempsey for two, countered into a sunset flip — BIG DROPKICK by Borne gets the pin!

Winner: Myles Borne

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Perfectly fine technical match that sees Borne get a big singles win. Dude really needs a better finisher than “dropkick” but this was solid enough on the whole.

Borne offers a hand after the match and Dempsey refuses. Borne walks out.

* Shawn Spears is talking to Brooks and Niko — when Izzi Dame nails Brooks with a chair?!?! She says Brooks was never committed and she changed the tag match to Shawn and Niko next week. She says if you’re not fully committed then you’re out and Spears smiles, saying “You’re right” before they leave Brooks. Uh, random?

Tyra Mae Steele vs. Arianna Grace

Circle and Tyra Mae offers a handshake but Grace says no. So Tyra Mae grabs Arianna’s leg and takes her down, then plants her again. Headscissors by Ariana but Tyra Mae log rolls and Grace frantically gets to the ropes.

Grace swings, Tyra Mae ducks and hits a BIG back supelx. She goes for the leg but Grace kicks her back and then lays in stomps in the corner, then pulls her into a short-arm clothesline. Grace pushed Tyra Mae back into the ropes and hits a big kick for two.

Grace talks shit asking if Tyra Mae knows who she is and hits a big shot — which Tyra Mae no-sells! Grace offers a handshake and gets clotheslined down twice. Grace on her shoulders — and gets TOSSED! German suplex with a bridge for three.

Winner: Tyra Mae Steele (2:24)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Arianna Grace.

* We get a recap of Jacy Jayne’s shocking NXT Women’s Championship win and the wild reactions online to it.

* Sarah asks Mike Santana about his match tonight. He says he should be taking time to soak in fighting in an NXT main event for the TNA World Title but he’ll take that time later. He looked into Trick’s eyes and didn’t see a fighting champion; he saw a pretender. Tonight he fights for the legacy of TNA, but more importantly he’s fighting for his baby girl home and he doesn’t break promises to her. He says Trick is great, but tonight he has to be three seconds better.

* Fatal Influence has arrived! Jacy poses with her title and gets the mic. She says that the fans didn’t support her for the last four years and can’t get on the bandwagon now that she’s champ, so they can shut up and listen to what she has to say. All is right in the universe because Fatal Influence is finally on top where they belong. She pulled off the most shocking moment in NXT history and the looks on their faces said it a.. SHe says NXT is the most fickle in history and says she wasn’t shocked because she put in the work, got better and stayed ready.

She says some of us might not know this but Fallon and her started in the business together and she’s become like a sister to her. And after a very long, long discussion they decided it was finally time to start the play. The slap heard around the world…

Someone’s interrupting — it;s LAINY REID! SHe says last week Jacy proved anything was possible and she was going to wait her turn. But Jacy is the most beatable champion of all time!

LOLA VICE is here! She congratulates Jacy but says it’s time to bring the title to Vice City —

JORDYNNE IS HERE! Jordynne says when she came to NXT she had a plan, but it’s apparent than anything can happen. She thought she knew something about wrestling but in a world where Trick is TNA Champion and Jacy is NXT Women’s Champion —

JAIDA TIME! She barely gets a few words out before KELNI is here and says she beat Jacy but never had a chance —

LASH TIME! She says no one cares and she sees a bunch of women who has their turn so if anyone gets a shot it’s here —

THEA IS HERE and just attacks! It’s now a brawl. Everything goes dark —

MARIAH FUCKING MAY IS HERE! MARIAH IS ON THE PODIUM! Chills. Mariah says she has finally arrived! Mariah says they can call her the next NXT Women’s Champion. Because the best women’s division in the world just got a lot more Glamorous.

* Stevie Turner is with Kali Armstrong and the EVOLVE women talking about the stacked NXT women’s roster. Kali says that she wants to see who steps up to her as the new EVOLVE Women’s Champion.

* Ricky Saints has been diagnosed with a larynx something-or-other strain.

* Ethan Page says that’s how you take Ricky Saints’ voice. He took Evans’ smile and tells Vanity Project that it’s time to take Laredo and Dragon’s masks. One of them says they’ll take care of Sean Legacy.

Je’Von Evans, Dragon Lee, Laredo Kid & Sean Legacy vs. Ethan Page & Vanity Project

Laredo starts off with Jackson Drake. Lock up to start, Drake with a wristlock, Laredo flips through and covers Drake for one. Drake with a headlock, he’s shot into the ropes and gets run over. Laredo with a springboard rana and a kick, he tags in Dragon Lee. Big chops to Drake from both and a whip into the ropes — takedown kicks and a double kick to the back of the head, cover but Page breaks it up.

Drake sent into the corner, he puts Kid on the apron but Kid with a kick and a crossbody for two. He kicks Drake into the corner and hits a catapult dropkick. Drake tags in Ricky Smokes who backs Dragon into the corner but Evans tags in. Smokes gets hit with a springboard rana, Legacy with some kicks for two. Smokes backs Legacy into the hostile corner and distracts the ref as Page and VP assault him.

Page tags in and goes for the Ego’s Edge, Legacy slips down and dropkicks Page through the ropes. Smokes and Bayley in but get sent to the outside, tope suicida by Legacy! Evans and Dragon dive on VP, Laredo off the ropes but Page hits a BIG kick as we go to break.

We’re back and Evans nails Brad Baylor and tries to get the tag but gets hit with a knee to the gut. EVans in the corner, Smokes tags in and takes him out with a dropkick to the back of the head. Drake tags in and covers for two.

Back up and Evans hits a chop but Drake with a takedown. Standing SSP for two and he locks in a sleeper on the mat. Evans fights to his feet and flips Drake off — back bodydrop! But Page tags in and cuts off Evans — Evans with a superkick! He gets the hot tag to Dragon Lee! Smokes in and gets put up in the corner, superkick and a powerbomb attempt but Bayler makes the save. Laredo with a dropkick to Baylor and dives but misses! Dragon Lee with a powerbomb, cover but Page breaks it up.

Sean Legacy tags in but he collides with Dragon Lee — Vanity Project triple teams Legacy, Page pulls him up into a powerslam, cover for Thr–NO! EVans and Dragon Lee make the save.

All eight men in the ring and two of VP are sent to the outside — Evans dives OVER Laredo onto them! Asai Moonsault from Laredo! Legacy trades shots with Page in the ring and gets hit in the gut — double kick to the head! Dragon and Baylor make the tags, Dragon up top as Baylor leaps — Baylor drops on the ropes and gets slapped. Double stomp to the chest — XXXX for three.

Winner: Team Babyface (13:29)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Very good for the most part. Vanity Project are fine so far, Laredo Kid’s missed dive is notable but for the most part this worked well and gave the challengers momentum heading into Worlds Collide.

* Robert Stone and Stevie Turner are with Oba Femi, who asks if his contract is set. Jasper Troy walks in and says this is the first time Oba’s looked up to someone. Oba says it makes no difference and they sign their contract.

* Sol Ruca and Zaria are walking backstage and see depressed Tatum. She says she’d be alone out there even with everyone and Izzi walks up to say that she purges friends she doesn’t need and so should Tatum.

* Tony D’Angelo is on the phone when Luca walks up. He gets that Tony doesn’t trust him so he made a move to make sure he trusts him. He set up a match with them against High Ryze, saying it’s time to get revenge for attacking him. Tony says he did this for the Family but didn’t get permission from him. Luca says with all due respect, they’re not really a family anymore.

Set For Next Week:

– NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Jasper Troy

– NXT North American championship Match: Sean Legacy vs. Ethan Page OR Laredo Kid OR Je’Von Evans OR Dragon Lee

* After the break, they run down the WWE X AAA Worlds Collide card.

TNA World Championship Match

Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana

Elijah is watching from the audience. They circle at the bell and lock up, Santana backed into the corner and gets slapped. Santana with a headlock, shot into the ropes, leapfrog by Trick and they dodge each other until Trick hits a slap. Trick talks shit and Santana gives an evil grin, then shoves Trick back in the corner and beats on him. Back suplex into a front slam for two.

Santa with a headlock but Trick counters with a back suplex and a jumping neckbreaker for two. He pulls Santana up and hits a snap suplex, cover gets two. Trick with a kick to the head and another with Santana on his knees — he catches a kick, spins Trick around and hits a chop. Trick into the ropes into a big front dropkick sending the champ out of the ring! Santana goes to dive but Trick walks away and talks trash to the fans — SANTANA DIVES ON HIM as we go to break.

Santana kicks out of a Boston Crab on the break, puts Trick in the corner and splashes him. He goes up for corner punches but only gets two before Trick hits a Snake Eyes. Trick Kick gets two — and Trick is right on the attack after, laying in the fists! He locks Santana in a front facelock, sends him into the ropes and hits an axe kick.

Trick with an chancery on Santana, who lays in punches but Trick cinches it in. Elijah watches as Santana gets to his feet but gets nailed by Trick. Big chop in the corner — Santana is Santana-ing up! He hits a superkick, goes into the ropes but gets kicked. Enzuigiri by Santana, into the ropes — caught into a DVD by Santana!

Santana kips up and punches Trick down several times. Diving back elbow off the ropes. Trick pushes Santana into the ropes, rolls back — SANTANA WITH A CUTTER! Nearfall. Santana backs up — huge cannonball for two-plus! Santana goes up top, 450 SPLASH! He covers — but Trick gets his mere FINGER on the ropes to break the count before three!

Santana backs up — Spin the Block but Trick leaves the ring. He grabs Elijah’s guitar and smashes it, Elijah at ringside. As the ref is distracted, First Class take out Santana! They roll him in — double knees to the back! Trick Shot! Trick retains.

Winner: Trick Williams (12:24)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Fantastic match with a solid enough ending. It was too early to have Santana win, so a First Class alliance with Trick is the way to go here.

And with that, we’re done for the night!