Brian Christopher’s Visitation & Funeral Information Released, Jerry Lawler Comments on Investigation Into His Death
July 31, 2018
According to Austin Kellerman of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Brian Christopher‘s visitation and funeral will take place at Hope Church in Memphis, TN this Friday. The visitation begins at noon while the funeral takes place at 2PM ET.
Jerry Lawler spoke with WBHQ Channel 13 in Memphis about the investigation into his son’s death and said that, “There may be more to this than meets the eye.”