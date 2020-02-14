Jerry Lawler’s Grandson Profiled for High School Amateur Wrestling and Educational Career

– Commercial Appeal did a profile on Blake Lawler, the grandson of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and the son of late former WWE Superstar Brian Christopher Lawler, who is part of the wrestling team at Christian Brother High School. Lawler revealed that he was inspired to join the team by his stepfather and stepbrother rather than his father and grandfather.

Blake Lawler is currently a senior. stated, “What inspired me wasn’t really my granddad or my dad, who were both in the WWE. Really it was more my stepdad and stepbrother. They both went to Christian Brothers and wrestled here and I wanted to continue that tradition of CBHS wrestling.” Blake Lawler is currently entered as an alternate in the Division II West individual region meet this weekend.

Jerry “The King” Lawler added on his grandson, “It’s really cool to see the wrestling thing. What it makes me think of is how proud his dad would have been of him. We’re certainly proud of him as well, but Brian, that would have just made his life to know that Blake was sort of following in the footsteps.”

Blake’s father, Brian Christopher Lawler, sadly passed away in July 2018 after attempting to hang himself while in jail. Blake’s current plans are to go to medical school in order to study biomedical engineering.