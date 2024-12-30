Jerry Lynn On Why He Doesn’t Like Wrestlers Airing Dirty Laundry In Interviews

Jerry Lynn recently explained why he takes issue with wrestlers speaking out about backstage issues that they may have. Lynn appeared on Wrestling Shoot Interviews and was asked about Ricky Starks’ interview where he talked about his being kept off AEW TV in recent months, plus more. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Starks’ interview about AEW: “I can’t speak for him and why he did it, but years ago when it was just the sheets, a lot of the guys would leak info and stuff so they would get talked more favorably in their matches. Like, that’s why. And now, I think a lot of it is getting attention.”

On how speaking out about AEW puts everyone in a bad light: “Now we look like just a bunch of immature children. To me, wrestling is the best job in the world, it’s supposed to be fun. If it’s not fun we’re doing something wrong.”