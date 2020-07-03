Jerry McDevitt Fires Back at Hugo Savinovich Over Claims Regarding Crown Jewel Incident

Jerry McDevitt is continuing the back and forth with Hugo Savinovich over Savinovich’s claims regarding the Saudi Arabia travel debacle. As previously reported, Savinovich posted a video to Facebook Live in response to a motion by McDevitt in the lawsuit filed against WWE over allegedly making misleading statements regarding their dealings with Saudi Arabia that caused the stock to drop. In the motion, it was argued that reports about the WWE roster being stuck in Saudi Arabia after Crown Jewel were “based on ‘speculation’ from ‘news reports,’ such as ‘a wrestling-focused website’ that itself is based on statements by a ‘WWE Spanish commentator’ (who is not employed by WWE and who based his own story on another unnamed party).”

Savinovich gave a lengthy response that stood by his original comments and said that as much as he loves WWE and respects the McMahons, he was dedicated to telling the truth about the matter which he said came from WWE talent.

McDevitt has now issued a statement to Super Luchas which reads as follows (translation courtesy of Google):