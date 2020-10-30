Jessamyn Duke Reveals Plans To Continue Streaming After WWE’s New Third Party Platform Policy

As previously reported, WWE superstars AJ Styles, Cesaro, and Mia Yim are among those who have suspended their Twitch accounts following the implementation of the company’s new third-party platform policy. Jessamyn Duke took to her YouTube feed to share her own update on her future plans for uploading content.

Duke released the following to her YouTube community, stating that she plans to continue adding content as usual to her channel:

Attention everyone: I will still be streaming. I will still uploading content regularly to this channel. Names, logos, and likenesses may change, but this channel is mine. I intend on keeping it that way. All I need from you guys is for you to continue watching, leave a like on the videos you enjoy, and share with friends to help grow the community. Avoid toxic posts and comments. Avoid feeding into the drama of the situation (that some of you are most assuredly aware of). If you’re NOT aware of the situation, don’t worry about it. I mean that. Let this channel be an escape from that stuff. I know many of you have already followed me on my new twitter account but if you haven’t, please do it now! I will only be tweeting about this channel from that account. @the8bitamazon P.S…. the new office is coming together nicely…﻿

Paige is another WWE talent who recently declared her desire to continue using her platform on Twitch despite WWE’s policy.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, WWE talent tried to get Vince McMahon to change his mind on the new policy, but it appears that didn’t work after the aforementioned talents suspended their streams.