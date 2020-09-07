wrestling / News

WWE News: Jessamyn Duke Wants Another Raw Underground Fight, William Regal Hypes NXT UK

September 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jessamyn Duke Billie Kay WWE Raw Underground

– Jessamyn Duke likes what she got in her Raw Underground debut and wants another fight this week. Duke, who made her debut in the grappling-style concept last week, posted the following in response to a question about who should face off:

– William Regal posted to Twitter to hype the latest NXT UK. The NXT GM posted:

“This weeks @NXTUK ( September 3rd) on the @WWENetwork is a masterpiece in emotional storytelling.”

