WWE News: Jessamyn Duke Wants Another Raw Underground Fight, William Regal Hypes NXT UK
September 6, 2020 | Posted by
– Jessamyn Duke likes what she got in her Raw Underground debut and wants another fight this week. Duke, who made her debut in the grappling-style concept last week, posted the following in response to a question about who should face off:
I. Everyone. #RawUnderground https://t.co/3ceWt3Dk3S
— Jessamyn Duke (@jessamynduke) September 7, 2020
– William Regal posted to Twitter to hype the latest NXT UK. The NXT GM posted:
“This weeks @NXTUK ( September 3rd) on the @WWENetwork is a masterpiece in emotional storytelling.”
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) September 7, 2020
