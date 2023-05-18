Jesse Ventura, Paul Heyman and Others React To Passing of Superstar Billy Graham

As reported last night, Superstar Billy Graham passed away at the age of 79, following a lengthy battle with various health problems. Due to his impact on the wrestling world, a lot of people have taken the social media to comment on his passing.

Jesse Ventura wrote: “There wouldn’t be a Jesse “The Body” Ventura without the in-ring success and trailblazing showmanship of Superstar Billy Graham. One of my proudest wrestling memories was having the honor of being inducted into the same WWE Hall of Fame class as Graham. Rest In Power Superstar.”

Paul Heyman added: “Before Billy Graham, performers in WWWF / WWF/ WWE were known as professional wrestlers. After Billy Graham left his mark, Vincent Kennedy McMahon decided everyone would be a WWE Superstar. A most heartfelt RIP to the man of the hour, the man with the power, too sweet to be sour!”

You can see more tributes below.

RIP Superstar Billy Graham.. he was so sweet to me when we met back in 2011. My condolences to his family 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TuiK9ECmK0 — 👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) May 18, 2023

Prayers for one of the greatest heels/entertainers and most influential wrestlers of all time…Superstar Billy Graham 🙏🏽💪🏽 ps…just listen to that crowd. pic.twitter.com/amfw0yaIVV — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) May 16, 2023

Tomorrows @BustedOpenRadio is dedicated to the life and career of one of the greatest entertainers in our business…Superstar Billy Graham. 🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/XYvEEfdSCD — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) May 18, 2023

RIP Superstar. Quite possibly the biggest game-changer of all time. Because of Billy Graham, we got Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, not to mention countless others who made fortunes borrowing from this man. Say his name and remember him. "Superstar" Billy Graham. 1943-2023 pic.twitter.com/7ZVqs4muo3 — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) May 18, 2023

This is one hits me hard as Wrestling Superstar Billy Graham has passed on to paradise at age of 79. He has been so kind and supportive of the work I do with students. My prayers are for God's comfort to his wife, family and all who loved him. He visited me when I lived in… pic.twitter.com/DfKKjrdkc5 — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) May 18, 2023

Condolences go out to the Superstar Billy Graham family. HTM and Billy met in Memphis many years ago. We became friends. Such a nice guy to be around. God Bless you! — Honky Tonk Man® (@OfficialHTM) May 18, 2023

RIP Superstar Billy Graham. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/N9GYJLtY4b — Justin Credible (@PJPOLACO) May 18, 2023

Eldridge Wayne Coleman💪🏻A Master On The Microphone🎤& One of The “Greatest” Promo’s In Our Glorious Business🫵🏻 R.I.P. Superstar Billy Graham🙏🏻 — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) May 18, 2023

Super bummed out to hear that one of teenage Hero’s one of the true “Towers of Power, Man of the Hour, too Sweet to be Sour” SUPERSTAR BILLY GRAHAM is on a ventilator. Much love and respect, bro! God Bless you brother, please 🙏 for Superstar Billy Graham @ssbillygraham 💎DDP pic.twitter.com/nOOooENEEm — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) May 16, 2023