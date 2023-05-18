wrestling / News

Jesse Ventura, Paul Heyman and Others React To Passing of Superstar Billy Graham

May 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Madison Square Garden Championship Wrestling 10-24-1977 Superstar Billy Graham Image Credit: WWE

As reported last night, Superstar Billy Graham passed away at the age of 79, following a lengthy battle with various health problems. Due to his impact on the wrestling world, a lot of people have taken the social media to comment on his passing.

Jesse Ventura wrote: “There wouldn’t be a Jesse “The Body” Ventura without the in-ring success and trailblazing showmanship of Superstar Billy Graham. One of my proudest wrestling memories was having the honor of being inducted into the same WWE Hall of Fame class as Graham. Rest In Power Superstar.

Paul Heyman added: “Before Billy Graham, performers in WWWF / WWF/ WWE were known as professional wrestlers. After Billy Graham left his mark, Vincent Kennedy McMahon decided everyone would be a WWE Superstar. A most heartfelt RIP to the man of the hour, the man with the power, too sweet to be sour!

You can see more tributes below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Billy Graham, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading