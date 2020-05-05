Jesse Ventura Reportedly No Longer Seeking Green Party Nomination for President

– As previously reported, former pro wrestler and Minnesota governor, Jesse Ventura, spoke about how he was considering running for President of the United States as a candidate for the Green Party. Former US Congress candidate Bill Cimbrelo is now claiming on Twitter this week that Jesse Ventura is opting out of seeking the Green Party nomination for President.

Cimbrelo initially wrote, “Unfortunately, for reasons that were not elaborated on, @GovJVentura has decided NOT to seek the Green Party nomination for President. My apologies to all those that made an effort to get this off the ground & for your inevitable disappointment you must feel. Sorry.”

He added on his source on the news, “From the guy that would have been the campaign manager if there had been a campaign.” You can view his tweets on the matter below.

