Jey Uso Says ‘Never Say Never’ About More Bloodline Additions
October 7, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm (via Fightful), Jey Uso spoke about the possibility of more family members getting added to the ongoing Bloodline faction in WWE. The group was originally Roman Reigns, the Usos and Solo Sikoa, but fans have seen the additions of The Rock, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.
Uso said: “I’m never going to say never, especially in this business. Our family is deep. Our bloodline is really deep. I’m talking cousins. I’m talking about 10-15-year-olds who are ready right now. We deep. Eyes open. We’re always going to keep this family business rolling.“
