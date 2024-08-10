Jey Uso Praises Roman Reigns, Says Solo Sikoa ‘Needs his Ass Whupped’

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Jey Uso had a lot of praise for his cousin, Roman Reigns, and sided with him over Solo Sikoa in the battle for Tribal Chief. Here are highlights:

On how good Reigns is: “There is no one better. He makes it look so easy. I look up to him. He’s got this art form down.”

On his singles run: “It’s a little scary. You’ve got to sink or swim or your own. I’m still getting used to that.”

On Solo Sikoa: “Solo needs his ass whupped. There’s no doubt about that.”