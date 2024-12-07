wrestling / News
Jey Uso and Sami Zayn Present Arizona State With Custom Belt, Drew McIntyre Comments
Jey Uso and Sami Zayn attended the Big 12 Championship game today and presented a custom Big 12 Championship to the winners. Arizona State defeated Iowa State, 45-19. Cam Skattebo was named Most Outstanding Player of the game, as he got 170 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
It wasn’t all fun and games, however, as Drew McIntyre took the opportunity to take a shot at Zayn.
He wrote: “Reliable sources told me the players were saying “ain’t he little old to be a Make-A-Wish kid?”
Reliable sources told me the players were saying "ain't he little old to be a Make-A-Wish kid?"
(Per Fightful)
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 7, 2024
🗣️ YEET
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 7, 2024
Big 12 Championship Trophy & belt for Most Outstanding Player being prepared and presented by WWE stars Jey Uso and Sami Zayn.
— Justin LaCertosa (@LaCertosaSports) December 7, 2024
Your Big 12 WWE champion, Cam Skattebo
— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 7, 2024
