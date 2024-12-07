Jey Uso and Sami Zayn Present Arizona State With Custom Belt, Drew McIntyre Comments

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn attended the Big 12 Championship game today and presented a custom Big 12 Championship to the winners. Arizona State defeated Iowa State, 45-19. Cam Skattebo was named Most Outstanding Player of the game, as he got 170 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

It wasn’t all fun and games, however, as Drew McIntyre took the opportunity to take a shot at Zayn.

He wrote: “Reliable sources told me the players were saying “ain’t he little old to be a Make-A-Wish kid?”

