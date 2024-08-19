Jey Uso Says They’re Going To Bring Back Ucey Segment

On the October 28, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn said that Jey Uso wasn’t quite feeling like himself. He wasn’t feel very…Ucey.

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn had their ups and downs as members of The Bloodline, but are now back on the same page on WWE Raw.

Appearing at Fanatics Fest NYC (per Fightful), Jey was talking about his time working with Sami as the crowd began to chant “Ucey.”

On whether he will bring it back: “We’re going to bring it back, Uce,” he said. “By far, Ucey, that segment (was the most) laughing on TV. That was the most coolest and embarrassing moment for me. I didn’t know what to do. It was fun.”

On whether he’s watched it: “I don’t like (watching it back). There were a couple of times where I was laughing on TV every week and then I started thinking to myself, ‘I’m being unprofessional, I think.’ I couldn’t help it because when we’re doing the shots, we’re doing them live. They’re counting it down, I’m just standing there, and I don’t know what he’s going to say. He’s looking at me trying to make me laugh. My brothers too. It’s real hard when I have eye contact with my brothers, it’s hard for me not to smile. Solo can keep a stone-cold face.”