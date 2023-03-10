Jey Uso Set To Appear On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso is returning to WWE Smackdown on tonight’s episode. WWE announced on Friday that Jey, who turned on Sami Zayn on Monday’s episode of Raw, is set to appear in a segment on tonight’s show.

The announcement reads:

Jey Uso returns home to SmackDown

This past Monday on Raw, Jey Uso stunned the WWE Universe when he returned to hit a superkick on Sami Zayn before leading a vicious 3-on-1 attack on the one-time “Honorary Uce” alongside his brothers Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Now, “Main Event” Jey is coming home to SmackDown. Will he be greeted with rousing fanfare by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? After weeks of Jey being absent from The Bloodline, The Head of the Table made it clear last week that time is running out, even saying that if Jey didn’t return to SmackDown tonight, Reigns was going to blame Jimmy.

Now that Jey has picked a side, will he be welcomed back into The Bloodline? Find out tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.