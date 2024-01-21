wrestling / News
Various News: Jim Cornette Releasing New Action Figure Sets, GoFundMe For Frankie Ciatso
JIm Cornette has announced the release of new Midnight Express Action Figure Sets. Cornette announced the release of “Tag Team” sets for Dennis Condrey & Bobby Eaton, Stan Lane & Bobby Eaton, and the Heavenly Bodies. Each of the sets will come with signed photos, which will be limited quantity for Eaton who passed away in August of 2021.
The sets will go on sale on Cornette’s website in February.
– A GoFundMe has been launched for the family of Frankie Ciatso, who passed away over the weekend. The campaign is here and will help Ciatso’s wife arrange for a funeral following his passing.
The GoFundMe notes that Ciatso passed away “peacefully in his sleep due to congestive heart failure.”
