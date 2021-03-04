Jim Crockett Jr.’s Cause Of Death Reportedly COVID-Related

As reported last night, legendary wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. passed away at the age of 76. At the time, a cause of death wasn’t revealed but according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was due to COVID-19.

Dave Meltzer noted that Crockett had been hospitalized late last month because he already had prior health issues and contracted COVID. From there, he noted, Crockett only got “worse and worse.” He had kidney issues prior to this and was on dialysis, but his kidneys and other organs began to shut down. Crockett “knew it was a matter of time” and decided to get removed from dialysis.

The wrestling world continues to react to his passing, with WWE issuing a statement late last night.