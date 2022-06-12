Jim Ross On AEW’s Handling Of the Owen Hart Cup, Talking With Martha Hart At Double Or Nothing

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed CM Punk’s injury, AEW’s handling of the Owen Hart Cup, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on CM Punk’s injury: “It is very unfortunate. I don’t know the extreme that the surgery is gonna go, but man oh man, that’s just bad timing. But if anybody can work their way through it, it’ll be Phil Brooks aka CM Punk, no doubt. I don’t have any qualms or hesitation regarding how CM Punk is gonna return. He’ll return healthy, fired up, and motivated.”

Jim Ross on AEW’s handling of the Owen Hart Cup and talking with Martha Hart at Double or Nothing: “I loved it. I had a chance in the little green room environment in [Las Vegas] to sit and chat with Martha. I did exactly what I told myself I was not going to do and that was cry. I couldn’t help it. So, it was very emotional. She was a gracious and glorious host, shall we say, of this event. I thought Tony Khan and the AEW team did a great job in putting the whole thing together. It was past due, as we all know, but now it’s here and it’s wonderful. I miss Owen. I think about him every day in same shape, form, or fashion. That’s a fact. So, I’m glad we got to do something for Owen and the family. The family, can’t leave them out because they had a lot to do with it. It was done right and with the greatest of intentions.

On where Owen ranks among the best workers in wrestling history: “One of the best. He’s one of the top four or five workers I ever was around. He could be a great babyface, he could be a great heel.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Grilling JR with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.