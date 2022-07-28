Jim Ross On Being Pissed At Brock Lesnar Doing Shooting Star Press At WrestleMania 19, Chewing Out John Laurinaitis

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed being pissed at Brock Lesnar doing the Shooting Star Press at WrestleMania 19, his conversation with Lesnar after the match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on being pissed at Brock Lesnar doing the Shooting Star Press at WrestleMania 19 and chewing out John Laurinaitis: “I don’t need to see a 300-pound guy doing a shooting star press. I really don’t. And when he did it at WrestleMania 19, I was pissed. Why? Why do it? It’s a spot. That’s all it is. A guy that is a national champion should be able to convincingly beat his adversary in a variety of ways without risking his career. If his neck wasn’t 20 inches, and he wasn’t strong as an ox, he could’ve broken his neck on that really easy and we’d be talking about Brock Lesnar in the terms of maybe our old friend Darren Drozdov or something. It just didn’t make any sense. I think [John] Laurinaitis put that together, and I chewed his ass out. ‘Vince liked it.’ Well, did you point out it was risky and that he hadn’t done in front of a crowd like that before? Kurt was too far out, but I’m not blaming Kurt. He shouldn’t have done the damn spot to start with. But nonetheless, nobody wanted to run [Brock] off. I can tell you that.”

On his conversation with Lesnar after the match: “Well, it was a long day and a long night because I didn’t get any sleep the night before. I was at the hospital with [Steve] Austin. I remember seeing Brock at the hotel when the show was over at the afterparty because he had invited his parents there to the show. That’s where I had a long talk to his dad about that. I explained to his dad, this is what they did and the Shooting Star Press is a very high-risk maneuver and that Brock can do it, but he’s too big to be doing it because the margin for error is minimal at best. I talked to [Brock] and hear him cursing. He was angry at everybody, including me. You just listen, Conrad. I just tried to be a good listener to him. I don’t know what he was so angry about – his judgment to do the Shooting Star Press, his reasoning for doing the Shooting Star Press, or him being allowed to do the Shooting Star Press. It was the wrong decision at the wrong time. He’s a generational guy. You just don’t need to put him in that kind of jeopardy. There’s no reason for it.”

