Jim Ross Reveals Big New Details On AEW’s TV Show

In an appearance on WFAN Radio (h/t WrestlingInc) in New York City today, Jim Ross (who recently signed with AEW as a commentator and Senior Adviser) revealed that AEW will have a weekly two-hour TV show that is set to begin in October. He didn’t reveal any other details but said that when people hear which network they will be on, they will be “doubly excited” and that it’s a “major cable network” that “we can all find.”

“[AEW] is overwhelming for me,” Ross said. “To be 67 years old and be anointed the voice of a brand that’s gonna be debuting in October on national television on a major cable network, which can’t be named now. When people hear what network we’re going on, they’re gonna be doubly excited. It’s a network we can all find.”

Ross also said that AEW is planning to have a more athletic presentation.

“I think what they’re shooting for is a more athletic presentation,” JR revealed. “It will hopefully be less eye rolling than the sophomore drama class trying to convince you in a 10 minute promo of anything they’re saying. It’s too long. Our audience can’t handle that.”