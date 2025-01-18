On a recent episode of his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed issues between Pat Patterson and Triple H, Jackie Moore, and more. Here are the highlights:

On issues between Pat Patterson and Triple H after Patterson blamed business being down in 2004/2005: “If they had issues behind the scenes Conrad, they were minor. There were changes afloat. Things are changing right before our very eyes. Where Pat was Vince’s confidant for years and years — booking, working with talent, working out finishes, things of that nature — Pat kind of got nudged aside, and Hunter started doing a lot of that. So that was a change that Pat had to adapt to. I thought that he adapted very well. Because he was always complaining about being tired and the stress and all this stuff. So it seemed like Hunter being there in the position he was in, where he could keep Vince fit with ideas and things of that nature and observations was a pretty good deal for Pat. So I don’t think — if they had issues, they were professional-based. Nothing was personal in that respect. They didn’t hate each other, and they seem to get along okay.”

On Jackie Moore: “And then we had these wrestling women like Jackie Moore, so underrated. She was as good as we had, period. And then she just did a great job of working with those other ladies. And it wasn’t just in the ring, it was in the locker room, and talking to them, critiquing, suggesting, and all that stuff.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Grilling JR podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.