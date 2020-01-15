wrestling / News
Jim Ross Shares First Look at AEW Bash at the Beach Set
– Jim Ross has given fans the first look at the set for Wednesday’s Bash at the Beach episode of AEW Dynamite. JR posted video of the set from the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida that you can see below.
The episode airs tomorrow night live on TNT with the following card:
* #1 Contender’s Match: The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. Best Friends
* Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara
* Awesome Kong and Mel vs. Shida and Kris Statlander
* PAC vs. Darby Allin
* Diamond Dallas Page, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. MJF, The Butcher and The Blade
* Cody Rhodes responds to MJF’s demands
We’re gonna have a hell of night here Wednesday at @watscocenter
Amazing atmosphere guaranteed! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/LhvW3wXCyE
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 15, 2020
