wrestling / News
Jim Ross Reveals He Had Successful Wrist Surgery
July 13, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Jim Ross announced that he recent had successful surgery on his wrist. He did not specify when the injury occurred. Ross has been dealing with several health issues as of late. He noted last month that he was admitted to the emergency room due to difficulty breathing, but ended up working Forbidden Door anyway.
He wrote: “Wrist surgery successfully done. Healing continues.”
Wrist surgery successfully done.
Healing continues. 🤠
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 13, 2024