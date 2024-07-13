wrestling / News

Jim Ross Reveals He Had Successful Wrist Surgery

July 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jim Ross AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Jim Ross announced that he recent had successful surgery on his wrist. He did not specify when the injury occurred. Ross has been dealing with several health issues as of late. He noted last month that he was admitted to the emergency room due to difficulty breathing, but ended up working Forbidden Door anyway.

He wrote: “Wrist surgery successfully done. Healing continues.

