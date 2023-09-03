Jim Ross Recalls Signing Terry Funk to WWE in 1997, Funk’s Ability To Reinvent Himself

Jim Ross brought in Terry Funk in 1997 for a run as Chainsaw Charlie, and he recently talked about the signing as well as Funk’s legacy. Ross recalled bringing Funk into the company on the latest episode of Grilling JR, and some highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Funk’s legacy: “He was a credit to the wrestling business — without question. Here’s the thing about Terry — it kinda is Jericho-esque or even Sting-esque, and that is, the ability to reinvent. He goes from a babyface in some territories, and a champion in the NWA, to a heel champion in the NWA, and then you can migrate all the way through — things like the Empty Arena Match in Nashville versus Jerry Lawler.”

On signing Funk to WWE in 1997: “Some were raising their eyebrows that, maybe, JR has lost it. No — he contributed. He was a fun character. We’re still talking about him! So, I love that component, because, the look on his face and the sparkle in his eye when he was performing as Chainsaw Charlie was just a wonderful feeling … that I did something good.”