Jim Ross On The Undertaker’s Streak, Vince McMahon’s Opinion On The Boogeyman, JBL As WWE Champion

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Vince McMahon’s opinion on The Boogeyman, The Undertaker’s streak, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on Vince McMahon’s opinion on The Boogeyman character: “Vince liked the character, and creative seemed to like it because it gave them a lot of unique options to focus and profile a wrestler as Boogeyman. Marty’s look and mannerisms and eating worms and all that crap – Vince thought it was funny. He thought that was very entertaining.”

On JBL as WWE Champion: “I thought JBL made a very good champion because he was the kind of guy that could win by hook or crook, and he had enough abilities on promos in general that he could talk his heat back onto himself. I thought that was important. He was the kind of heel that was so obnoxious and overbearing that you would literally enjoy seeing him get his ass whipped. So, he had all the boxes checked there. I thought he checked all the boxes of what you want a heel to be. I thought he did a good job. If you had told me when we hired JBL back in the day that he would someday be the champion, I probably would’ve had a debate with you because I didn’t see it at that time. But as he got better – and he worked hard to get better – I thought he became a very viable heel.”

On The Undertaker’s streak: “I was not for it when Undertaker’s streak was ended by Lesnar. Not a knock on Brock, but just simply, I thought that was such a unique calling card. It was so unique and special pointing to the biggest event of the year. So, Undertaker’s undefeated streak was always in place. It was always something for somebody to shoot for. It became an issue. So, no I wouldn’t have been for beating the streak at that point in time. We’re talking in 2021 in the month of February, and I’m still wishing he was undefeated.”

