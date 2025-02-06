Jim Ross Explains Why Matt Morgan Didn’t Work Out In WWE

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed why Matt Morgan didn’t work out in WWE, Eugene, and more. Here are the highlights:

On why Matt Morgan didn’t work in WWE: “I think he didn’t connect with the audience, more than anything. Because Vince would have loved that size [and] look if Matt had been more accessible from his personality standpoint. Good kid, he — you know, I think he lives here in Jacksonville. Now, I’m not sure I think that’s right. But he’s always well-mannered, and he represents himself well. He was exactly what we were looking for, but at some point you had to connect to the audience. And he didn’t. And that was his issue. He looked like a great, good guy. But other than that, he was just didn’t click, Connie. He had the look, the intelligence. And sometimes all those intangibles just don’t add up for whatever reason. It’s unfortunate. But Matt was still a good kid, and it just didn’t work out for him.”

On whether Nick Disnmore is wrestling’s greatest what-ifs in wrestling history: “That’s a good question. Timing is everything, as we all know. So I don’t know how to answer that question. He did have all the intangibles. He could work, he was reliable. He was entertaining, he had a good personality. But his gimmick as Eugene was a little weak. It wasn’t layered, it was a little tough.

“But he — let me put this way. Nick Dinsmore did all he could do to get over and make this thing work. But his character, the Eugene character, did have a ceiling. It was not taken seriously. And because it wasn’t taken seriously by the audience. It wasn’t taken seriously by Vince.”

