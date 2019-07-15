Jim Ross On Why He Won’t Mention WWE on Air in AEW, Says WWE Should Do The Same with AEW

– Jim Ross isn’t down with the idea of AEW and WWE taking potshots at each other, and doesn’t plan to get involved in any such situation. Ross spoke with Steve Austin on the latter’s latest podcast about AEW trying to differentiate itself from WWE by branding itself as professional wrestling and not sports entertainment. During the discussion, he explained why he doesn’t have any intention of mentioning WWE by name on air.

Highlights from the discussion, as well as the full podcast, are below:

On AEW differentiating itself as professional wrestling vs. sports entertainment: “That’s part of it, yeah, absolutely. A lot of it is the youthful [piss and vinegar]. I think that there is a difference. You’ll never hear me say ‘sports entertainment’ on our air. I don’t plan on ever mentioning WWE’s name on our air. Unless I’m ordered to, I see no reason in it. If the other guys choose to do that and it’s okay with the office, that’s what they want, then have at it. To me, downplaying them or dissing them is childish and unprofessional Mickey Mouse bulls**t.”

On why WWE shouldn’t mention them: “And the same thing for them. They’re the biggest dog in the yard, and how are you gonna turn yourself heel? You turn yourself heel by bitching and moaning that, ‘This company’s not competition! ‘We’re this, we’re that!’ Well, take it easy, tiger! God dang, man! You’re making yourself look bad. You trying to turn yourself heel?”

