Jimmy Smith Defends Corey Graves Over Raw Comments About Sasha Banks & Naomi

Jimmy Smith came to the defense of Corey Graves over criticism of his comments about Sasha Banks & Naomi on Raw. As noted, Graves said on this week’s Raw that “disappointed the WWE Universe,” reiterating the point made by Michael Cole on last week’s show. Discussing the situation on his Unlocking The Cage podcast, Smith defended Graves over the criticism.

“Michael Cole and Corey Graves aren’t making this stuff up,” Smith said (per Wrestling Inc). “People are getting mad at them like they’re freestyling stuff, they’re not. They’re broadcasters, if Vince [McMahon] had said, ‘Here, read this,’ I would’ve done exactly what Michael Cole did. Vince could’ve said, ‘Hey, Jimmy, I want you to read that,’ and I would’ve went, ‘Ah, okay! Sasha Banks and Naomi let us all down.’ I would’ve read the same thing.”

He continued, “It’s this weird thing where like, in my sense, on Monday Night Raw, Corey Graves is getting all this sh*t. Corey Graves didn’t make up that statement, he’s a broadcaster and he was told to read it and he read it. So, I understand maybe the ire of the fans but the misdirection of that ire is weird. People getting upset at me or Corey Graves, you’re just getting mad at the wrong people. I don’t get that. Graves was told to say what he said and he said it.”