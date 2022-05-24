WWE Takes Another Shot at Sasha Banks & Naomi On WWE Raw

WWE is hammering home the idea that Sasha Banks & Naomi disappointed the fans, using the phrasing again on tonight’s Raw. Tonight’s episode saw Corey Graves recap the situation during Nikki ASH’s entrance for her match with Alexa Bliss and put the blame on Banks and Naomi.

“Last week it was the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship and the then Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha and Naomi would leave during the broadcast of Monday Night Raw,” Graves said (per Fightful). “Walk out of the arena during the show and Nikki ASH and Doudrop were actually scheduled to be part of the six-pack challenge main event. Sasha Banks and Naomi would relinquish their Championships and disappointed the WWE Universe in the process.”

As has been all over wrestling news for the past seven days, Banks and Naomi walked out of Raw last week over issues with their creative direction and the direction of the women’s tag team division. It was noted earlier tonight that the situation between WWE, Banks, and Naomi doesn’t appear to be over any time soon.