Latest On Sasha Banks & Naomi Walkout Situation, When They Left Raw Last Week

A new report has some additional details on Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE walkout on last week’s Raw. Fightful Select has a new report that clarifies a rumor about when Banks and Naomi left the show, noting that several talent and staff have reiterated Banks and Naomi left at the start of the show, after it had already begun. Several of the people the outlet spoke to speculated that once the show had begun, they wouldn’t be able to talk about the situation with Vince McMahon anymore because he would be busy with the show.

The report notes that as of 7:15 PM ET, the original six-way women’s #1 contender’s match was still listed internally but had no producer or referee was listed. As has been noted, backstage segments were listed for Becky Lynch. There were no segments for any other participants at that point.

In addition, the site notes that WWE has repeated that the removal of Banks and Naomi from WWE Shop is not an indication of a release from the company for the two. The move is part of their indefinite suspension over the matter. It has been said that there’s no any indication of an end coming to the matter as of today and neither woman is scheduled for Raw. Jimmy Uso, who is married to Naomi, is not expected to be affected by the situation and there’s no word on any stance he’s taken on the matter.